World

Bangladesh extends curfew ahead of court hearing on controversial job quotas

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2024 10:56am
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on an armoured vehicle during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on an armoured vehicle during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh extended a curfew on Sunday to control violent student-led protests that have killed at least 114 people, as authorities braced for a Supreme Court hearing later in the day on government job quotas that sparked the anger.

Soldiers have been on patrol on the streets of capital Dhaka, the centre of the demonstrations that spiralled into clashes between protesters and security forces.

Bangladesh capital bans rallies after government buildings torched

Internet and text message services in Bangladesh have been suspended since Thursday, cutting the nation off as police cracked down on protesters who defied a ban on public gatherings.

Members of the Bangladesh Army instruct onlookers to stay indoors at the Rampura area, during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Bangladesh Army instruct onlookers to stay indoors at the Rampura area, during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters

A curfew ordered late on Friday has been extended to 3 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Sunday, until after the Supreme Court hearing, and will continue for an “uncertain time” following a two-hour break for people to gather supplies, local media reported.

Universities and colleges have also been closed since Wednesday.

Nationwide unrest broke out following student anger against quotas for government jobs that included reserving 30% for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, but a court reinstated it last month.

The Supreme Court suspended the decision after a government appeal and will hear the case on Sunday after agreeing to bring forward a hearing scheduled for Aug. 7.

A member of the Bangladesh Army checks bags of women during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A member of the Bangladesh Army checks bags of women during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The demonstrations - the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for a fourth successive term this year - have also been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of the population.

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM Hasina cancels foreign trip

The US State Department on Saturday raised its travel advisory for Bangladesh to level four, urging American citizens to not travel to the South Asian country.

Bangladesh extends curfew ahead of court hearing on controversial job quotas

