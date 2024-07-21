AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Sports

Manolo Marquez appointed India coach after Stimac sacking

AFP Published 21 Jul, 2024 12:35pm

NEW DELHI: Manolo Marquez has been appointed coach of the India men’s football team, over a month after Igor Stimac’s acrimonious exit.

Spaniard Marquez, 55, has been coaching league teams in India since 2020 and will take on the role for the national team “effective immediately”, the All India Football Federation said in a statement Saturday.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Marquez to this important role,” AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, adding the federation was looking forward to working with the new coach “in the years ahead”.

Marquez, who has more than two decades of international experience in football management, had been the coach of FC Goa since June last year and said he was “grateful” to AIFF for the opportunity as he considers India “my second home.”

“I want to do my best to bring success to the millions of fans we have,” he said.

Former West Ham and Croatia defender Stimac was sacked in June following India team’s poor performance in World Cup qualifiers.

India not content with just qualifying for team events at Paris Games, says coach

Stimac’s five-year tenure ended controversially, with India’s federation accusing him of using astrology to pick his teams.

Stimac, who played a World Cup semi-final for Croatia in 1998, became India coach in 2019 and they briefly broke into the top 100 of FIFA’s world rankings for only the second time in nearly three decades.

Once called “a sleeping giant” of the sport by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, India are currently ranked 124th.

India Sepp Blatter All India Football Federation India’s table tennis team India men’s football team AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey World Cup semi final for Croatia FIFA president

