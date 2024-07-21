Gold prices decline

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday further fell but silver saw a rise, traders said.

The weekend market traded gold at Rs250, 000 per tola and Rs214, 335 per 10 grams, down by Rs1000 and Rs857, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value further dropped by $15 to $2400 an ounce with silver selling at $29.30 an ounce, traders cited.

Domestically, silver prices grew by Rs70 to Rs2920 per tola and Rs60.01 to Rs2503.42 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024