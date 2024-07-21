CPPA-G, KE seek positive adjustments for May, June

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought a positive adjustment of Rs2.1054 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for June 2024 to recover Rs27.5 billion from consumers, whereas, K-Electric has approached Nepra for positive adjustments of Rs5.92 per unit (Rs2.53 per unit for May and Rs2.92 per unit for June 2024) to recover amount of Rs10.036 billion over and over base tariffs under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

The Nepra is scheduled to hold public hearing on KE’s application on July 30, 2024 while hearing on CPPA-G’s tariff adjustment request will be held on July 31, 2024.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in June 2024, hydel generation was 4,729 GWh constituting 35.13 per cent of total generation. The average generation cost of hydel electricity is Rs5.92 per unit, however, its cost is not included in the FCA’s adjustment request.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,489 GWh in June 2024 which was 11.06 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs11.0295 per unit whereas 637 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs15.5349 per unit (4.74 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil, whereas, generation from RFO was just 263 GWh (1.95 per cent of total generation) at Rs31.6108 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,166 GWh (8.66 per cent) at Rs13.9275 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,437 GWh (18.10 per cent of total generation) at Rs24.7802 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 19,98 GWh at Rs1.5255 per unit (18.10 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 48 GWh at Rs26.6597 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 60 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 516 GWh, 3.83 per cent of total generation and solar at 118 GWh, 0.87 per cent of total generation in June 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 13,459 GWh, at a basket price of Rs8.6135 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs115.931 billion.

However, after addition of Rs6.579 billion (Rs0.4888 per unit) as previous adjustments, sale of 35 GWh to IPPs (Rs1.663 billion) at Rs47.0359 and transmission losses of 353 GWh at Rs0.2433 per unit, total cost of net electricity delivered to Discos in June 2024 was 13,071 GWh at a rate of Rs9.2457 per unit, total price of which was Rs120.847 billion.

The CPPA-G is of the view that since reference fuel charges for June 2024 were Rs7.1403 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs9.2457 per unit, hence, positive adjustment of Rs2.1054 per unit be granted.

The K-Electric FCA adjustment request says that the financial impact of FCA’s variation for the month of May has been calculated at Rs4.652 billion, which constitutes positive adjustment of Rs2.53 per unit, whereas, financial implication of fuel variation cost for the month of June 2024 has been recorded at Rs5.384 billion, at Rs2.92 per unit.

