Prices of majority of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of majority of essential kitchen items witnessed an upward trend during the week past as compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that an increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including chicken, eggs, potatoes, garlic, sugar, pulse gram, rice basmati broken, wheat flour and vegetable ghee during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed reduction in tomatoes, onions, masoor and LPG. Chicken prices went up from Rs12,200 to Rs12,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs440 per kg against Rs360 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs640 per kg against Rs590. Egg price increases and was available at Rs6,800 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs245 per dozen during the week as compared to Rs240 per dozen in the previous week.

Mutton and beef prices also went up as mutton is available at Rs2,200 per kg against Rs2,150 per kg, boneless beef price went up from Rs1,300 per kg to Rs1,400 per kg, and beef from Rs1,150 per kg to Rs1,250.

Wheat flour price increased to Rs1,500 per 15 kg compared to Rs1,480 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,540 per 15kg bag compared to Rs1,520 per 15kg bag last week. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,460 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,490. Sugar was available at Rs7,300 against Rs7, 250 per 50kg bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs153 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as in the wholesale market the best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs12,000 to Rs12,100 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs345 against Rs340 per kg, normal quality Basmati price went up from Rs9,600 to Rs9,650 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 against Rs275 per kg, and broken Basmati price went up from Rs8,050 to Rs8,100 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 against Rs225 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an increase as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs5,900 to Rs5,920 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs365-375 per pack, while good quality cooking oil/ghee brands are available at Rs2,550 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,570 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs560 per kg against Rs550, gram pulse retail price witnessed an increase of Rs5 as it went up from Rs340 to Rs345 per kg, whole gram pulse from Rs340 to Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs370-580 per kg and moong price went up from Rs300 to Rs305 per kg.

Packed milk prices recorded no changes as the price of small pack remained stable at Rs95, litre pack Rs370 per litre pack.

Potato prices increased from Rs275-375 per 5kg in the wholesale market to Rs280-390, which in retail are being sold between Rs60-80 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs700-750 per 5kg to Rs680-700 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 per kg against Rs130-190 per kg, and onion price went down from Rs270-400 to Rs260-380 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs80-110 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Iranian Kala Killo apple price is stable at Rs300-350, white apples are available in the range of Rs110-200 per kg against Rs110-180 per kg. Bananas price went down from Rs80-220 to Rs75-200 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs45-120 against Rs40-100 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs150-300 per kg against Rs160-320 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024