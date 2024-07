SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday amid a weaker yen, although the market logged its biggest weekly drop in a month due to lack of fresh stimulus announcements from top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery closed up 1.8 yen, or 0.57%, at 319.0 yen ($2.02) per kg. It lost 1.82% this week, its sharpest weekly drop since June 17.