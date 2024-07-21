AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-21

Volume of business improves on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,900 to Rs 19,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Khadro, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 19,100 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Haroonabad, 800 bales of Chichawatni, 1200 bales of Vehari, 1200 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Mianchanu were sold at Rs 18,900 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Samunderi were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Volume of business improves on cotton market

Breach of IP rights: CRB cannot hear rectification plea: LHC

Business community urges PM to review ‘negative’ measures in Finance Act

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

JVs strategy evolved: Chinese companies will be invited to invest in 7 major sectors

SC short order in reserved seats case: Review pleas should be heard timely: CJP

Bannu incident: KP government to constitute probe body

Price fixing tactics: Competition Appellate Tribunal affirms penalty on paints co

Offices of shipping companies now open on Saturdays

Promotions: Seniority and merit have to be considered: SC

Read more stories