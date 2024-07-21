Volume of business improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,900 to Rs 19,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Khadro, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 19,100 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Haroonabad, 800 bales of Chichawatni, 1200 bales of Vehari, 1200 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Mianchanu were sold at Rs 18,900 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Samunderi were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

