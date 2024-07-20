US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, has died, her family posted on X late on Friday.

A strong progressive voice in the Democratic Party, Jackson Lee of Texas was outspoken on African-American and women’s rights.

The Congresswoman announced last month she had pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. She was 74, according to US media.

“The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me,” she said in announcing the diagnosis.

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as ‘Congresswoman’ by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years,” her family said in the statement.

She was active throughout her career in promoting legislation aimed at addressing social justice, economic inequality and public health concerns.

In September 2022, the Government of Pakistan conferred the high civil award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon Jackson Lee, in recognition of her outstanding services to Pakistan, especially in highlighting the magnitude of recent devastation due to floods.

US Congress members arrive to assess flood damages

She was also an ardent supporter of US assistance to Pakistan in the 2020 floods, and for expanding the scope of bilateral ties geared to improving lives and livelihoods of people in both countries, as well as for her support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan Congressional Caucus.

Jackson Lee, who represented parts of Houston, introduced a legislation in the House of Representatives to make “Juneteenth” a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

The holiday marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a conservative Republican, posted on X that his wife “Cecilia and I will forever remember Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

US delegation visits flood-hit Dadu

“She was a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston. Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on,” Abbott said.

Jackson Lee served on several House committees, including judiciary, homeland security and budget.

“Champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the US”

Pakistan Prime Minister sent his condolences to the family and supporters of Jackson Lee, saying she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Her contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come,” the prime minister wrote.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar said Lee was a “distinguished lawmaker and a steadfast friend of Pakistan”.

“As Chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, her relentless efforts to enhance Pakistan-US relations will never be forgotten,” he said in a post on X.