US delegation visits flood-hit Dadu

NNI Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
ISLAMABAD: A five-member delegation from the United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has visited flood-hit areas in Dadu district of Sindh province.

The US delegation which also included Ambassador Donald Blome reviewed the flood situation on the ground and during an aerial view of the area.

The delegation was briefed by Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed and DC Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah about the ongoing relief activities and losses caused by the torrential rains and floods in the affected areas.

The delegation praised the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the armed forces.

The US congresswoman also met flood victims and distributed gifts among them.

The members of the delegation appreciated the professional services of the Pakistan Army.

