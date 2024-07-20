Russia shot down 26 Ukrainian drones in Rostov region

MOSCOW: Russia shot down 26 Ukrainian drones overnight in the southern Rostov region, several hundred kilometres from the front line, the regional governor said Saturday.

“Last night, air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 26 UAVs in Rostov region. There were no casualties as a result of the attack,” governor Vasily Golubev posted on Telegram.

“Emergency services are on their way to the site where the UAV wreckage fell,” he said.

Russian attacks kill two in south Ukraine

Last Saturday an oil depot in the Rostov region caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites deep inside Russia that it says supply the Russian army, as well as towns and villages just across the border and in Crimea.

Both sides have used drones extensively since the conflict began in February 2022.