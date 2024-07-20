Moderate business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume affected due to rain.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

Around, 2400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,650 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Mongi Bangla, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Sumunderi, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund and 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

