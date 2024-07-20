AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-20

MDCAT exam on 22nd

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has decided to conduct the MDCAT exam on 22nd September 2024 (Sunday).

In a meeting, the Council decided to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for aspiring medical students on the same date in Pakistan and abroad.

The council also decided that the syllabus of the MDCAT will be uploaded next week on the PM&DC website and the registration portal will also be open for the registrations. To facilitate the students, the Council decided not to change the syllabus so the MDCAT syllabus will remain unchanged and will be the same as last year.

The council directed all the provincial secretaries to start preparation for the MDCAT exam, the statement said, that the decision had been taken keeping in view the larger interest of the students.

Last year, almost 180,534 students appeared in the exams. According to estimates, this year 200,000 students are likely to sit in the exam. The MDCAT paper difficult index would also be taken into consideration for ease of students without compromising merit to ensure that all provinces conducted exams without any trouble to students.

The President PM&DC, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, in the press release, stated that MDCAT-2024 will be a paper-based exam, held on a single day through provincial public admitting universities supervised by PM&DC. He emphasized that student’s bright future is our top priority and PM&DC is working tirelessly to facilitate them.

Prof Taj has directed all the universities that will conduct the exams to keep strict adherence to guidelines and regulations to ensure fairness and transparency in the admission process.

He added that the Council understands the importance of the MDCAT exam for students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges. Therefore, PM&DC will ensure that all necessary arrangements shall be made in time. Further details regarding the MDCAT exam, including the schedule, registration process, and other information, will be communicated by the PMDC in the coming days.

