WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 19, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Jul-24 17-Jul-24 16-Jul-24 15-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103663 0.103544 0.103776 0.103726
Euro 0.822379 0.822646 0.822047 0.821767
Japanese yen 0.004831 0.004747 0.004761
U.K. pound 0.977487 0.980607 0.977717 0.97784
U.S. dollar 0.752405 0.752374 0.754033 0.753431
Algerian dinar 0.005605 0.005607 0.005616
Australian dollar 0.507046 0.506799 0.508067 0.51045
Botswana pula 0.055678
Brazilian real 0.137636 0.138946 0.1381
Brunei dollar 0.561119 0.560177 0.56087
Canadian dollar 0.54978 0.550952 0.551399
Chilean peso 0.000816 0.000826 0.000828
Czech koruna 0.032528 0.032412 0.032317
Danish krone 0.110282 0.110178 0.110136
Indian rupee 0.008996 0.009022 0.009016
Israeli New Shekel 0.206932 0.207437 0.207209 0.208591
Korean won 0.000545 0.000543 0.000546 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46367 2.46115 2.46658 2.46542
Malaysian ringgit 0.16127 0.16097 0.161187 0.161248
Mauritian rupee 0.016113 0.016065 0.01614 0.016118
Mexican peso 0.042402 0.04265 0.042366
New Zealand dollar 0.456823 0.457443 0.457133 0.459179
Norwegian krone 0.069968 0.069775 0.069962
Omani rial 1.95684 1.96107 1.95951
Peruvian sol 0.202523 0.203025 0.20259
Philippine peso 0.012869 0.012884 0.012916
Polish zloty 0.191471 0.191883 0.192931 0.193386
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008541 0.008541 0.00858
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200641 0.200633 0.201075 0.200915
Singapore dollar 0.561119 0.560177 0.56087 0.56155
South African rand 0.041396 0.041489 0.041711
Swedish krona 0.071482 0.071145 0.071226
Swiss franc 0.851474 0.841649 0.842858
Thai baht 0.020922 0.020932 0.020823 0.020798
Trinidadian dollar 0.111494 0.112338 0.111606
U.A.E. dirham 0.204867 0.205319 0.205155
Uruguayan peso 0.018677 0.018785 0.018768
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments