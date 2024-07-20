WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 19, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Jul-24 17-Jul-24 16-Jul-24 15-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103663 0.103544 0.103776 0.103726 Euro 0.822379 0.822646 0.822047 0.821767 Japanese yen 0.004831 0.004747 0.004761 U.K. pound 0.977487 0.980607 0.977717 0.97784 U.S. dollar 0.752405 0.752374 0.754033 0.753431 Algerian dinar 0.005605 0.005607 0.005616 Australian dollar 0.507046 0.506799 0.508067 0.51045 Botswana pula 0.055678 Brazilian real 0.137636 0.138946 0.1381 Brunei dollar 0.561119 0.560177 0.56087 Canadian dollar 0.54978 0.550952 0.551399 Chilean peso 0.000816 0.000826 0.000828 Czech koruna 0.032528 0.032412 0.032317 Danish krone 0.110282 0.110178 0.110136 Indian rupee 0.008996 0.009022 0.009016 Israeli New Shekel 0.206932 0.207437 0.207209 0.208591 Korean won 0.000545 0.000543 0.000546 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46367 2.46115 2.46658 2.46542 Malaysian ringgit 0.16127 0.16097 0.161187 0.161248 Mauritian rupee 0.016113 0.016065 0.01614 0.016118 Mexican peso 0.042402 0.04265 0.042366 New Zealand dollar 0.456823 0.457443 0.457133 0.459179 Norwegian krone 0.069968 0.069775 0.069962 Omani rial 1.95684 1.96107 1.95951 Peruvian sol 0.202523 0.203025 0.20259 Philippine peso 0.012869 0.012884 0.012916 Polish zloty 0.191471 0.191883 0.192931 0.193386 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008541 0.008541 0.00858 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200641 0.200633 0.201075 0.200915 Singapore dollar 0.561119 0.560177 0.56087 0.56155 South African rand 0.041396 0.041489 0.041711 Swedish krona 0.071482 0.071145 0.071226 Swiss franc 0.851474 0.841649 0.842858 Thai baht 0.020922 0.020932 0.020823 0.020798 Trinidadian dollar 0.111494 0.112338 0.111606 U.A.E. dirham 0.204867 0.205319 0.205155 Uruguayan peso 0.018677 0.018785 0.018768 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

