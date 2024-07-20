Markets Print 2024-07-20
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 19, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 20.30 20.80
2-Week 20.29 20.79
1-Month 20.17 20.67
3-Month 19.87 20.12
6-Month 19.65 19.90
9-Month 19.06 19.56
1-Year 18.52 19.02
==========================
Data source: SBP
