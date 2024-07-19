AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks post 7-session winning streak; HK shares fall

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 03:25pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended the week higher with a seven-session winning streak after the four-day key leadership gathering concluded on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares logged the biggest weekly loss in nearly two months.

China stocks close higher ahead of policy announcements

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.5% on Friday, logging gains for a seventh consecutive session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 2.1%.

  • Chinese officials acknowledged on Friday the sweeping list of economic goals re-emphasised at the end of a key Communist Party meeting this week contained “many complex contradictions,” pointing to a bumpy road ahead for policy implementation.

  • China is expected to publish a document with more detailed policy plans in the coming days.

  • “The market is watching if there will be a detailed final document next week to further debrief policy guidance and the politburo meeting later this month for specific measures,” said analysts at UBS.

  • For the week, the CSI300 index was up 1.9%, while the Hang Seng index was down 4.8%, marking the biggest weekly loss since late May.

  • Tech shares led gains in China, with the CSI Info Tech index up 1.4%.

  • Lack of new policy support for the struggling property sector has let some investors down, with developers’ shares traded in China and Hong Kong down 2% and 4.2%, respectively.

  • Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were down 2.1%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks post 7-session winning streak; HK shares fall

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with government

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Pakistan’s REER index decreases further to 100.1 in June 2024

INIL’s associate company to invest in Reko Diq project

Read more stories