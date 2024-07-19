AGL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.48%)
AIRLINK 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
DGKC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.69%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 157.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.64%)
NBP 49.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.98%)
OGDC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.73%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.5%)
PRL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.8%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.75%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.17%)
UNITY 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 8,556 Decreased By -150.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 27,128 Decreased By -670.6 (-2.41%)
KSE100 80,742 Decreased By -1097.7 (-1.34%)
KSE30 25,853 Decreased By -412 (-1.57%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee inches up on likely intervention by central bank in NDF market

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 12:16pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was marginally higher on Friday after the central bank likely intervened in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market to prevent the currency from slipping to an all-time low.

The rupee was quoted at 83.6200 to the US dollar at 11:18 a.m. IST, up from 83.6550 in the previous session.

The domestic currency was expected to dip past its lifetime low of 83.6650 at the open, which it avoided largely due to the central bank’s intervention, according to two traders.

“To me, it definitely seemed like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold (in NDF) in the morning,” a currency trader at a private bank said.

“This would be in line with what they have done several times in the past”.

A trader at a mid-sized foreign bank said expectations of the central bank’s intervention may have played a part in the rupee’s recovery.

The RBI has intervened in the NDF market on many occasions previously, around the time when the local over-the-counter market opens in order to help the rupee, traders said.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

“We just have to watch whether the RBI allows the rupee to weaken beyond the 83.6650 level,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

He recommends that exporters hold off hedges and wait for more weakness in the currency.

The RBI’s intervention meant that the weakness in Asian currencies and a recovery in the dollar index did not translate to weakness for the rupee.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee inches up on likely intervention by central bank in NDF market

Interest payments to devour 62pc of revenues: ADB

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Pakistan arrests senior Al-Qaeda leader for sabotage plans

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,200 points

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

US aid vetting failures may have benefited militants in Afghanistan, watchdog finds

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Read more stories