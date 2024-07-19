AGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
Indian shares ease off record highs as profit booking outweighs Infosys’ gains

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 10:13am
BENGALURU: Indian shares eased off record highs hit at the open on Friday as broad-based profit booking outweighed gains in Infosys after it beat quarterly earnings estimates and raised its annual revenue forecast.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.21% to 24,853.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.3% to 81,580.54 at the open, record high levels for both the indexes.

However, they reversed early gains to trade about 0.2% lower, as of 9:21 a.m. IST.

IT stocks gained 1.3%, led by a 4% rise in Infosys.

IT boost lift Indian shares to record closing highs

India’s second-largest IT services firm on Thursday raised its fiscal year 2025 revenue growth outlook to 3%-4% from 1%-3%, helped by demand recovery.

Besides the IT index, all the other 12 major indexes logged losses.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps fell about 0.8% each.

