AGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.54%)
DGKC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 159.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.88%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.09%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
NBP 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.67%)
OGDC 136.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
PAEL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PPL 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.93%)
SEARL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.54%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.83%)
UNITY 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,615 Decreased By -91.6 (-1.05%)
BR30 27,409 Decreased By -389.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 81,050 Decreased By -789.7 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,988 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.05%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances in FY24

BR Research Published 19 Jul, 2024 08:22am

Remittances to Pakistan grew by 10.7 percent year-on-year in FY24 to $30.3 billion. The annual tally is the second highest in the country’s history at $30.3 billion in FY24 after $31.2 billion in FY22. Remittances during June 24, the last month of the fiscal year stood at $3.16 billion, up by 44 percent on a year-on-year basis, but down by 3 percent on a month-on-month basis.

The growth in remittances was largely led by growth in inflows from the Middle East especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount during the month, which was up by 57 percent year-on-year, but flattish on a month-on-month basis. Remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declined by two percent on a monthly basis but jumped by double on a yearly basis. Together, the two countries contributed to over 46 percent of the total remittances to Pakistan. Overall, remittances from all key host countries including KSA, UAE, the UK, the USA, and the EU witnessed growth in FY24 versus the previous year.

According to a recent report titled ‘Understanding the drivers of remittances to Pakistan’ by the Asian Development Bank, macroeconomic variables including domestic inflation, oil prices, and economic activity in both the home and host nations have a substantial impact on remittance growth in Pakistan. The remittance rise in FY24 was likely aided by a little improvement in economic activity compared to FY23. Also, remittances are positively affected by increased domestic inflation because migrants send more money to make up for their families’ declining incomes. The research goes on to say that, although higher domestic interest rates do reduce remittances at first, the trend reverses with time, indicating that migrants send more money home to take advantage of better investment opportunities.

Key remittance-sending countries are thoroughly examined in the study. Remittances increase as oil prices rise. Since the bulk of Pakistan’s remittances come from oil-rich countries like the GCC globe, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the higher oil prices in FY24 pushed remittances to Pakistan. The US is more affected by stock market fluctuations and financial instability, whereas Saudi Arabia is more affected by economic activity and global oil prices. Remittances from the US reveal that migrants send more money home when the US stock market does well, indicating that the host country’s economy is doing well. Migrants may increase their remittances during times of uncertainty to protect themselves from prospective losses.

While all this may be true, one must not forget that rising inflation and unemployment could backfire on the rising remittance trend. More than ever, fiscal independence and foreign currency are required due to the impending start of the new IMF program’s upfront conditions. It’s great to see more remittances, but trends can reverse, and interest rates will not have a lasting impact on Pakistan.

Remittances IMF Asian Development Bank Oil prices US stock market stock market fluctuations

Comments

200 characters

Remittances in FY24

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories