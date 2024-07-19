AGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AIRLINK 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
DGKC 90.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.48%)
OGDC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.03%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.9%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.84%)
SEARL 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.17%)
UNITY 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,667 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 27,593 Decreased By -205.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 81,426 Decreased By -414.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 26,125 Decreased By -140.6 (-0.54%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-19

Asian currencies: Yen at six-week high

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

BENGALURU: Technology-heavy stock indexes of South Korea and Taiwan fell sharply on Thursday, after reports that the United States was mulling tighter curbs on exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China triggered a sell-off in chip stocks.

Currencies in emerging Asian markets were largely mixed. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.4%, giving up most of its gain made on Wednesday when the central bank left its interest rate unchanged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell as much as 1% in its fourth straight session of declines. Shares in South Korea weakened as much as 1.5% to hit their lowest in more than two weeks.

Equities in Taiwan fell 2.6% to post their biggest intraday drop since mid-April, with chip-making giant TSMC shedding over 4%.

“There are huge risks of increased tariffs on China and the China region, and now on the chip sector,” said Jessica Amir, a markets strategist, at investment and trading platform Moomoo.

“This means the chip sector could succumb to even more profit-taking, remembering investors are rotating out of mega-cap tech, clipping profits off the table and going into small caps anyway given the Fed is now likely to cut rates two-three times this year.”

Elsewhere, Indonesian shares jumped 1.2% to mark their biggest intraday gain since late June, boosted by utilities and banks, while Philippine and Singapore stocks edged lower.

Among currencies, the South Korean won and Taiwan’s dollar edged higher. The Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit edged lower, while the Singapore dollar was largely flat.

In Japan, the Nikkei fell 2% amid a global sell-off in chip stocks, while the yen scaled a six-week high against the dollar with data suggesting authorities might have bought nearly 6 trillion yen last week.

“A violent move downwards is not unexpected in such a scenario given how stretch short JPY positions are,” analysts at Maybank wrote.

“Fundamentally, yield differentials are still wide and therefore, we expect the USDJPY to eventually rebound upwards again further into 3Q 2024.

south korea MSCI Asian currencies Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Yen at six-week high

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories