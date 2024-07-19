AGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AIRLINK 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
DGKC 90.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.48%)
OGDC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.03%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.9%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.84%)
SEARL 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.17%)
UNITY 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,667 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 27,593 Decreased By -205.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 81,426 Decreased By -414.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 26,125 Decreased By -140.6 (-0.54%)
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Wall Street falls as investors look beyond megacap shares

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s major indexes reversed early gains on Thursday after a brief rebound in chip and megacap stocks fizzled out, as investors rotated out of high-priced tech stocks and into underperforming sectors.

US-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fell 2.8%, dragging the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 0.6% and putting it on track for a second consecutive session of declines after a steep sell-off in both chips and megacap technology shares on Wednesday.

Semiconductor and megacap stocks initially looked to recoup losses after TSMC raised its full-year revenue forecast, but reversed course as investors continued to move out of heavily weighted megacap growth stocks into small caps.

“We had a snapback rally because of TSMC this morning, but the tech trade is crowded. Everybody who’s overweight (on) tech stocks was using the opportunity to lighten up, and then they all (tech stocks) started going red,” said Dennis Dick, trader at Triple D Trading.

Microsoft, Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet reversed earlier gains, falling between 1.7% and 2.9%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 also pulled back 0.7%, set for a second session of declines after a five-day rally.

“It was a little too much, too fast for the Russell. Nothing goes straight up, but it’s all about rotation,” Dick said, adding that small caps will continue to perform well in the coming weeks as investors anticipate monetary policy easing.

Elsewhere, the Labor Department reported jobless claims rose to 243,000 for the week ended July 13 - higher than previously forecast - another signal that the jobs market was cooling.

Traders slightly raised bets on a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve by September to over 95%, according to CME’s FedWatch, despite much stronger than expected manufacturing data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Investors also assessed corporate earnings, with Domino’s Pizza slumping 12.8% after falling short of estimates for quarterly same-store sales.

Chipmakers Nvidia and Intel bucked sectoral declines, gaining 0.9% and 4.2%, respectively.

The S&P 500 Energy index led sectoral gains, while the Healthcare index was dragged by a 7.2% loss in Eli Lilly.

At 12:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 257.34 points, or 0.62%, at 40,940.74, the S&P 500 was down 37.93 points, or 0.68%, at 5,550.34, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 184.34 points, or 1.02%, at 17,812.59.

