AGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AIRLINK 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
DGKC 90.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.48%)
OGDC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.03%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.9%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.84%)
SEARL 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.17%)
UNITY 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,669 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 27,594 Decreased By -204.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 81,460 Decreased By -379.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 26,138 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.49%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-19

Central Paris locks down for Olympics as athletes arrive

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

PARIS: Thousands of French security forces locked down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of central Paris on Thursday ahead of the hugely complex Olympics opening ceremony next week.

The opening parade on July 26 that will see athletes sail down the river Seine led to the closure of central water-side residential districts to most vehicles from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

With the opening ceremony just eight days away, Paris is transforming itself as it prepares to welcome nearly nine million Olympics ticketholders.

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the temporary sports stadiums at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower, the Invalides or the Place de la Concorde.

Olympics French security forces

Comments

200 characters

Central Paris locks down for Olympics as athletes arrive

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories