AGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AIRLINK 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
DGKC 90.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.48%)
OGDC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.03%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.9%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.84%)
SEARL 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.17%)
UNITY 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,669 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 27,594 Decreased By -204.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 81,460 Decreased By -379.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 26,138 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.49%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-19

Oman mosque attackers were Omani citizens, police say

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:10am

DUBAI: The three gunmen who shot and killed six people at a Shia mosque in Oman in an attack claimed by Islamic State this week were all Omani nationals, police said on Thursday.

The assault began on Monday evening at the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in the Wadi al-Kabir neighbourhood of Oman’s capital Muscat as Shia Muslims gathered.

The Royal Oman Police said the three gunmen were brothers and “were killed due to their insistence on resisting security personnel”. It said that police investigations had indicated the three gunmen were “influenced by misguided ideas”.

The six people killed by the gunmen were four Pakistani nationals, an Indian, and a police officer responding to the attack, which Islamic State later claimed responsibility for.

Pakistan has labelled the assault a terror attack.

Islamic State on Tuesday said that three of its “suicide attackers” fired on worshippers at the mosque on Monday evening and exchanged gunfire with Omani security forces until morning.

A video of what the Islamic State said were the three attackers behind the shooting was released on Thursday on the group’s Telegram channel.

Oman Oman mosque attackers Royal Oman Police

Comments

200 characters

Oman mosque attackers were Omani citizens, police say

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories