Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024