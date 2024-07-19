AGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 18, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-Jul-24      16-Jul-24      15-Jul-24      12-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103544       0.103776       0.103726       0.103894
Euro                             0.822646       0.822047       0.821767        0.82142
Japanese yen                   0.00474654     0.00476091                    0.00476794
U.K. pound                       0.980607       0.977717        0.97784        0.97767
U.S. dollar                      0.752374       0.754033       0.753431       0.754288
Algerian dinar                  0.0056073                    0.00561639     0.00562169
Australian dollar                0.506799       0.508067        0.51045       0.510804
Botswana pula                                                                0.0559682
Brazilian real                                  0.138946         0.1381       0.138343
Brunei dollar                    0.560177        0.56087                      0.561268
Canadian dollar                                 0.550952       0.551399       0.553484
Chilean peso                  0.000826067                   0.000827819    0.000829873
Czech koruna                                    0.032412      0.0323167      0.0324188
Danish krone                     0.110282       0.110178       0.110136       0.110096
Indian rupee                                   0.0090219     0.00901602     0.00902923
Israeli New Shekel               0.207437       0.207209       0.208591       0.207108
Korean won                    0.000542838    0.000545649    0.000547432    0.000546546
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46115        2.46658        2.46542
Malaysian ringgit                 0.16097       0.161187       0.161248       0.161466
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160647      0.0161401      0.0161184      0.0161091
Mexican peso                                   0.0426501      0.0423664      0.0427354
New Zealand dollar               0.457443       0.457133       0.459179       0.459097
Norwegian krone                                0.0697746      0.0699616      0.0701918
Omani rial                                       1.96107        1.95951
Peruvian sol                                    0.203025        0.20259       0.202276
Philippine peso                                0.0128835      0.0129156      0.0129385
Polish zloty                     0.191883       0.192931       0.193386       0.192917
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                                 0.00854115     0.00858047     0.00859659
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200633       0.201075       0.200915
Singapore dollar                 0.560177        0.56087        0.56155       0.561268
South African rand                             0.0414887      0.0417113      0.0420139
Swedish krona                                  0.0711452      0.0712258      0.0714496
Swiss franc                                     0.841649       0.842858       0.841839
Thai baht                       0.0209318      0.0208227      0.0207981       0.020854
Trinidadian dollar               0.111494       0.112338       0.111606       0.111842
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.205319       0.205155
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0187846      0.0187677      0.0188088
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

