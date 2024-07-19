WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 18, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Jul-24 16-Jul-24 15-Jul-24 12-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103544 0.103776 0.103726 0.103894 Euro 0.822646 0.822047 0.821767 0.82142 Japanese yen 0.00474654 0.00476091 0.00476794 U.K. pound 0.980607 0.977717 0.97784 0.97767 U.S. dollar 0.752374 0.754033 0.753431 0.754288 Algerian dinar 0.0056073 0.00561639 0.00562169 Australian dollar 0.506799 0.508067 0.51045 0.510804 Botswana pula 0.0559682 Brazilian real 0.138946 0.1381 0.138343 Brunei dollar 0.560177 0.56087 0.561268 Canadian dollar 0.550952 0.551399 0.553484 Chilean peso 0.000826067 0.000827819 0.000829873 Czech koruna 0.032412 0.0323167 0.0324188 Danish krone 0.110282 0.110178 0.110136 0.110096 Indian rupee 0.0090219 0.00901602 0.00902923 Israeli New Shekel 0.207437 0.207209 0.208591 0.207108 Korean won 0.000542838 0.000545649 0.000547432 0.000546546 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46115 2.46658 2.46542 Malaysian ringgit 0.16097 0.161187 0.161248 0.161466 Mauritian rupee 0.0160647 0.0161401 0.0161184 0.0161091 Mexican peso 0.0426501 0.0423664 0.0427354 New Zealand dollar 0.457443 0.457133 0.459179 0.459097 Norwegian krone 0.0697746 0.0699616 0.0701918 Omani rial 1.96107 1.95951 Peruvian sol 0.203025 0.20259 0.202276 Philippine peso 0.0128835 0.0129156 0.0129385 Polish zloty 0.191883 0.192931 0.193386 0.192917 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.00854115 0.00858047 0.00859659 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200633 0.201075 0.200915 Singapore dollar 0.560177 0.56087 0.56155 0.561268 South African rand 0.0414887 0.0417113 0.0420139 Swedish krona 0.0711452 0.0712258 0.0714496 Swiss franc 0.841649 0.842858 0.841839 Thai baht 0.0209318 0.0208227 0.0207981 0.020854 Trinidadian dollar 0.111494 0.112338 0.111606 0.111842 U.A.E. dirham 0.205319 0.205155 Uruguayan peso 0.0187846 0.0187677 0.0188088 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

