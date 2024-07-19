AGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
AIRLINK 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
FCCL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.26%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
MLCF 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.77%)
NBP 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.42%)
OGDC 136.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.4%)
PAEL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.33%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 121.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.94%)
PRL 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
PTC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
SEARL 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.13%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.05%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.33%)
UNITY 34.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,670 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,598 Decreased By -199.9 (-0.72%)
KSE100 81,503 Decreased By -337 (-0.41%)
KSE30 26,144 Decreased By -121.1 (-0.46%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (July 18, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (July 18, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14300-14350
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7100-7570
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed)          54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-30000
Gram White                 23000-29000
Gram Black                 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin)           28000-29000
Dal Chana (Thick)          30000-31000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

grain Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories