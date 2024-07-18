Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump Organization announces deal to build Dubai tower

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2024 05:06pm

DUBAI: The Trump Organization on Thursday announced a deal to partner with a Saudi developer to build a high-rise tower in the UAE business hub of Dubai, its latest project in the oil-rich Gulf.

Trump Tower Dubai will target “the Dubai luxury market,” real estate developer Dar Global said in a press release, adding that the location and design would be unveiled by the end of the year.

The development will include a Trump hotel and branded residential units, said Dar Global, the international subsidiary of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.

Dubai’s high-end property sales undented by drop in listings, consultancy says

The announcement came a little over two weeks after Dar Global announced a separate deal with the Trump Organization to build a high-rise tower in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

It is also developing a Trump hotel and luxury villas in the capital of neighbouring Oman, with completion expected in 2028, according to the firm’s website.

Former President Donald Trump entrusted the management of his real estate empire to his sons after taking office in 2017, although he held onto his shares in the Trump Organization.

Real estate developer announces AED210mn mall in Dubai for 2026

His foreign business dealings prompted critics to sound the alarm about possible conflicts of interest, including in a 2022 Congressional report that found the foreign governments of six countries – the United Arab Emirates among them – spent more than $750,000 at a Trump-owned hotel in Washington while trying to influence his administration in 2017 and 2018.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential election, cultivated close ties with Arab Gulf states during his term, choosing Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip.

“We are proud to expand our presence in the region further through the launch of our iconic Trump Tower Dubai,” Eric Trump, the former president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement.

Dubai Dubai property Dubai tower Trump Organization

Comments

200 characters

Trump Organization announces deal to build Dubai tower

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices steady on profit-taking ahead of US job data

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 closes at fresh record high

Police, students clash in Bangladesh as protests over job quotas kill 6 more people

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Constitution permits appointment of ad hoc judges: Law Minister

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Read more stories