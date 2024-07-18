Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Joe Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in student debt

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Thursday canceled another $1.2 billion in student debt for 35,000 borrowers, bringing the total number of people to benefit from his debt relief push to 4.76 million, despite Republican opposition.

Republicans have called the Democratic president’s student loan forgiveness approach an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others received no such relief.

Each of the beneficiaries under the plan will receive $35,000 in debt cancellation, the White House said in a statement.

Joe Biden asks Americans to ‘cool it down’ after Trump shooting

Biden, keen to shore up waning support among young people ahead of the November presidential election, had pledged last year to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court had blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

In May, Biden canceled $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers.

Comments

200 characters

Joe Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in student debt

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices rise on bigger than expected drop in US crude stocks

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Read more stories