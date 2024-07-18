Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
EU chief slams Hungary PM Orban’s ‘appeasement mission’ to Moscow

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2024 01:04pm

STRASBOURG: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday savaged a rogue diplomatic trip Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made to Moscow to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine as an “appeasement mission”.

“This so-called peace mission was nothing but an appeasement mission – this was a plain appeasement mission,” she told the European Parliament in a sharp rebuke for Orban, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

