Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 09:43am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday with rising demand from importers underpinning the market, which dropped to its lowest in four months earlier this week.

Soybeans rise from four-year low on bargain-buying, wheat firms

Corn and soybeans ticked higher, although gains were limited due to expectations of favourable crop weather in the US Midwest.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.1% to $5.45-1/4 a bushel, as of 0014 GMT, having dropped on Tuesday to $5.25 a bushel, the lowest since March 11.

  • Corn rose 0.2% to $4.12-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.2% at $10.43 a bushel.

  • The wheat market is rebounding amid a flurry of global export deals.

  • Algeria’s state grains agency bought about 600,000 metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender. And Egypt’s state buyer booked 770,000 metric tons of mostly Russian wheat on Tuesday, its biggest single purchase since 2022.

  • Asian wheat buyers, meanwhile, have stepped up purchases in recent weeks, taking cargoes from the Black Sea region.

  • CBOT corn and soybean have inched higher but generally favourable crop weather in the Midwest hung over the market, capping gained.

  • Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season rose to almost 2 million metric tons by July 17 from 1.3 million tons at the same date a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

  • Germany’s 2024 wheat crop will fall 6.2% on the year to 20.2 million metric tons, the country’s association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday, maintaning its forecasts for a reduced crop this summer.

  • Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, net sellers of soyoil futures and net even in soybeans, traders said.

Wheat soyabean

Comments

200 characters
KU Jul 18, 2024 10:46am
Do give your two-bits on Pakistan's wheat prices, n how farmers are faring with rice cultivation, after wheat-heist against them, leading to bankrupt farms.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Oil prices rise on bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Malaysia’s 99-year-old ex-PM Mahathir in hospital: aide

Homeland Security probing attack on Trump

Death inevitable, says preacher at centre of Indian stampede disaster

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

Read more stories