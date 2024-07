KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in rival Dalian and Chicago contracts, although firmer crude oil prices and a weaker ringgit capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 15 ringgit, or 0.38%, to 3,917 ringgit ($839.84) a metric ton by 0239 GMT.