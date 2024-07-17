Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-17

French government resigns, stays on for now in caretaker role

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

PARIS: French centrist Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government resigned on Tuesday, but will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is appointed following an inconclusive snap election .

The caretaker government will run current affairs in the euro zone’s second-largest economy, but cannot submit new laws to parliament or make any major changes, experts say.

Its role will include making sure that the Olympics, that start on July 26, run smoothly.

“Handling current affairs means implementing measures already decided and managing emergencies that arise. No more no less,” said Mathieu Disant, a law professor at Paris’ Panthéon-Sorbonne university.

“An outgoing government is deprived of its full powers. This completely - and quite logically - deprives it of any margin for political action.” There have been caretaker governments before in France, but none has ever stayed on for more than a few days. There is no set limit to how long an acting government can stay on. Parliament cannot force it to quit.

Strict rules on the separation of powers do not usually allow ministers in France to be lawmakers simultaneously.

But their resignations, even if they stay on in a caretaker capacity, will allow Attal and other members of the government to sit in parliament and take part in the election of the assembly’s president when it convenes on Thursday, experts say.

Caretaker Gabriel Attal

Comments

200 characters

French government resigns, stays on for now in caretaker role

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

SLA improves funding prospects, says Moody’s

Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

Coal-fired power plant: ADB sets August 15 deadline for KE, JCPL and GHCL to ink PPA

WeBOC integrated with PSW

Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

Exporters reject amendments in SRO 350(I)/2024

Read more stories