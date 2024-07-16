KCA decreases spot rate by Rs300 to Rs18,000 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs300 per maund and closed it at Rs18,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,200 to Rs7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs19,000 to Rs19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,800 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs7,800 to Rs8,300 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Shah Pur were sold at Rs17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Choundagi were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs18,000 to Rs18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs18,000 to Rs18,100 per maund and 400 bales of Winder were sold at Rs18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs300 per maund and closed it at Rs18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs380 per kg.

