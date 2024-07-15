Tanker comes under attack off Yemen

DUBAI: A tanker came under attack off Yemen by three small vessels and several missile strikes on Monday but continued its journey without reports of damage or crew injuries, two security bodies said.

The ship was sailing southwest of the port city of Hodeidah when it came under attack by three small vessels, two of which had three people each on board, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The third skiff was unmanned, according to UKMTO, which is run by Britain’s Royal Navy.

The “unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and the 2 manned small craft fired at the vessel”, UKMTO said.

“After 15 minutes, the small craft aborted the attack. The vessel and crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.”

The same ship later reported three missiles exploding in “close proximity,” all of which failed to hit the vessel, UKMTO said.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported the attack, saying the merchant vessel had a private armed security team onboard.

“Merchant shipping in the area is advised to halt crew deck movements and to stay well clear of vessels withholding” identification signals, Ambrey said.

Neither Ambrey nor UKMTO identified the targeted vessel or the perpetrators behind the attack.

But Ambrey said the attack was consistent with previous incidents claimed by the Houthis.

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

Since January, the US and Britain have also launched repeated retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

On Sunday, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces destroyed several Houthi drones.

“These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure,” it said in a post on social media platform X.