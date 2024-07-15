Sri Lankan shares close higher, led by financial stocks

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index rose 0.41% at 11,892.15. It has risen in three out of four straight sessions.

Among top percentage gainers on the index were SMB Finance PLC and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC, which rose 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 29.2 million shares from 20.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.56 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.18 million) from 653.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 719.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.25 billion rupees, the data showed.