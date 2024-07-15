Futures spread up 240bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 240bps to 19.36 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 5.4 percent to 104.24 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 98.90 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 21.1 percent to Rs 6.15 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.08 billion.

