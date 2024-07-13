AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone attack: governor

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2024 05:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: An oil depot caught fire Saturday in Russia’s Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, its governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

“After a drone attack, a fire broke out in a petrol refinery in the Tsimlyansky district,” Golubev wrote, adding that there were no casualties.

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

He later said the fire, which was hundreds of kilometres from the front line, had been was extinguished.

Russia’s defence ministry meanwhile announced that its forces had downed four Ukrainian drones – two in Rostov, one in the Belgorod region adjoining Ukraine and another in Kursk which is up further north.

Russian oil depot

Comments

200 characters

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone attack: governor

Taxing Pakistan’s agriculture sector: IMF push ‘a move in the right direction’

IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement on $7bn Extended Fund Facility

Now is the time to act speedily, says PM Shehbaz after IMF agreement

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Iran president-elect ready for ‘constructive dialogue’ with Europe

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Wedding party resumes for son of Asia’s richest man

Meta lifts restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

Read more stories