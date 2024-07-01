Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says Ukraine launched scores of drones at three regions

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2024 10:07am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 36 drones that Ukraine launched at three regions bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday.

Eighteen drones were downed over the Bryansk region in Russia’s west, nine were destroyed in the Kursk region south of Bryansk and nine over the Belgorod region further south, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Governors of the Bryansk and Kursk region said on Telegram that there were no injuries or extensive damage as a result of the attacks. Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine drone attack kills 5 in Russian border village

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has said attacks on Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s territory since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine drones

