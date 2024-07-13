AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Ijarah Sukuk: PSX inducts Meezan Bank as first market maker

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 07:21am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday announced the induction of Meezan Bank as the first market maker for CDS-eligible Government of Pakistan Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) issued through primary market auction at PSX.

This addition aims to enhance liquidity in the CDS-eligible Government Debt Securities (GDS) market through the quotation of two-way prices and to facilitate secondary market depth of GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS).

Since the commencement of GIS auctions through the PSX platform on December 8, 2023, and the subsequent secondary market trading of GIS, there has been a gradual increase in retail investor participation. Meezan Bank’s induction as a market maker for GIS marks another milestone in PSX’s journey towards becoming a world-class exchange.

Meezan Bank is already a market maker for four listed Shariah-compliant debt securities and has been a key player in PSX’s effort to issue GIS. The Bank’s expertise in Shariah principles and Islamic Finance, as well as its commitment to promoting the widespread use of Islamic principles in the financial services industry, has been instrumental in paving the way for the primary market issuance of GIS through PSX.

On the induction of the GIS market maker, Farrukh H. Khan, MD and CEO, PSX said that the inclusion of Meezan Bank as the first market maker for GoP Ijarah Sukuk trading in the secondary market is a positive development for PSX. This will serve as a stepping stone for the induction of more market makers for GIS at PSX. “It is a testament to PSX’s dedication to improving market efficiency, and we look forward to the positive impact this development will have on trading activity”, he said. “We are confident that it will contribute to the sustained growth of the GIS secondary market”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

