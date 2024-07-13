AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Judge dismisses charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust killing

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2024 03:31am
] US actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters
] US actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters

SANTA FE, New Mexico: A New Mexico judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin on Friday after his lawyers alleged police hid evidence of the source of the live round that killed “Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Three days after Baldwin’s trial began in New Mexico, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled after hearing evidence on the defense request made earlier Friday.

The actor’s lawyers said, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office took possession of live rounds as evidence in the case but failed to list them in the ‘Rust’ investigation file or disclose their existence to defense lawyers.

Alec Baldwin goes on trial over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

They also alleged the rounds were evidence that the bullet that killed Hutchins came from Seth Kenney, the movie’s prop supplier.

Kenney has denied supplying live ammunition to the production and has not been charged in the case. He had been expected to testify against Baldwin.

The Colt .45 rounds at the center of the dismissal were handed into the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on March 6 by Troy Teske, a friend of Thell Reed, the stepfather of ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez, on the same day Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office technician, Marissa Poppel, testifed before the judge Friday that the rounds were not hidden from Baldwin and she was told to file them and details on how they were obtained under a different case number to the ‘Rust’ case.

She disputed Spiro’s assertion the Colt .45 ammunition matched the round that killed Hutchins.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey had questioned the allegation the evidence was concealed from Baldwin.

“If you buried it how did the defense attorneys know to cross examine you about it yesterday?” asked Morrissey. Prosecutors accused Gutierrez of bringing the live rounds onto the set, an allegation she denied.

Prosecutors allege Baldwin played a role in the death of Hutchins because he handled the gun irresponsibly. His lawyers say Baldwin was failed by Gutierrez and others responsible for safety on the set, and that law enforcement agents were more interested in prosecuting their client than finding the source of a live round that killed Hutchins.

Hollywood Alec Baldwin Rust

Comments

200 characters

Judge dismisses charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust killing

‘Constitution has been rewritten’: law minister reacts to SC’s verdict on reserved seats

KSE-100 recovers from early 1,300-point loss on political noise, closes nearly flat

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Oil rises as US inflation eases

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Pakistan Champions qualify for WCL 2024 final after beating West Indies by 20 runs

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City offensive, leaving dozens of bodies, rescue service says

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $657.16bn

Biden under pressure from Hollywood’s wealthy donors

Read more stories