Markets Print 2024-07-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 12, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,944.10
High: 80,321.69
Low: 78,611.68
Net Change: 48.25
Volume (000): 217,956
Value (000): 12,524,530
Makt Cap (000) 2,511,232,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,129.19
NET CH (+) 14.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,812.14
NET CH (-) 10.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,977.64
NET CH (+) 103.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,644.93
NET CH (-) 308.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,634.48
NET CH (-) 43.14
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,050.72
NET CH (+) 1.32
------------------------------------
As on: 12- JULY-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments