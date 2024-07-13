KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 12, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,944.10 High: 80,321.69 Low: 78,611.68 Net Change: 48.25 Volume (000): 217,956 Value (000): 12,524,530 Makt Cap (000) 2,511,232,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,129.19 NET CH (+) 14.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,812.14 NET CH (-) 10.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,977.64 NET CH (+) 103.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,644.93 NET CH (-) 308.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,634.48 NET CH (-) 43.14 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,050.72 NET CH (+) 1.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 12- JULY-2024 ====================================

