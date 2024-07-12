AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Jul 12, 2024
Pakistan

‘Constitution has been rewritten’: law minister reacts to SC’s verdict on reserved seats

BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2024 Updated July 12, 2024 09:21pm

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said the Supreme Court’s (SC) judgement to give the reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was tantamount to rewriting the Constitution.

Addressing the media after the SC announced its verdict on the reserved seats for women and minorities, Tarar said the matter had gone beyond interpretation.

“A lot of questions have been raised due to this verdict. Those who read and understand the law will continue commenting on today’s decision, as a situation has been developed where there is no clarity,” Tarar said.

“Article 51 and Article 106 of the constitution have been rewritten instead of being interpreted. The 80 winning members neither appeared before the Election Commission or Peshawar High Court, nor the Supreme Court, nor did they submit an affidavit stating that they belong to PTI,” the law minister added.

Tarar was of the view that the SC granted relief to the PTI through today’s verdict, which the party had not even sought.

“In today’s decision, the SC has exceeded its constitutional limits,” he said.

Speaking of the numbers in the National Assembly after today’s development, the law minister said there was no danger for the incumbent government as it still has a majority with 209 members in the assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif termed the SC’s judgement a political decision.

“The SC has given relief to those [PTI] who did not ask for it and they were not even party in the case,” he said.

KU Jul 12, 2024 09:08pm
No its not, it was always interpreted according to wish of the rulers. ECP given powers to over ride rights of citizens or NROs, each was a tweak of constitution. Think for economic problems at hand.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Jul 12, 2024 09:10pm
Best decision by the SC. Theses judges should be commended for not buckling to pressure by the people who have their foot on Pakistan’s neck.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

