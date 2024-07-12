AGL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.41%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2024 Updated July 12, 2024 01:37pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains for the third successive session on Friday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs249,000 after a single-day gain of Rs2,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs213,477 after it registered an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,200 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,404 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $24 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

