Israel says a soldier killed near border with Lebanon

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Friday that one of its soldiers was killed in combat near the border with Lebanon a day earlier.

The military identified the dead man as a 33-year-old sergeant.

It did not specify how he died, but Israel’s Haaretz newspaper said he was killed in a drone strike.

The Hezbollah group and Israel have been trading fire for nearly nine months in hostilities that have played out in parallel to the Gaza conflict, raising fears of an all-out war between the heavily armed adversaries.