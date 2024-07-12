AGL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.41%)
AIRLINK 103.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.12%)
DGKC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
FFBL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (8.12%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.09%)
HUBC 161.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.63%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
NBP 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.9%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
PPL 118.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.89%)
PTC 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TOMCL 34.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.26%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.09%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,219 Decreased By -172.3 (-0.63%)
KSE100 79,858 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,456 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.35%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Joe Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 12:19pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Israel-Gaza war must end now and Israel must not occupy the enclave after the war, telling reporters his ceasefire framework had been agreed on by both Israel and Hamas but there were still gaps to close.

“That framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas. So I sent my team to the region to hammer out the details,” Biden said in a news conference.

Israel says a soldier killed near border with Lebanon

Biden in late May detailed a proposal of three phases aimed at achieving a ceasefire, the release of hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and the rebuilding of the coastal enclave.

CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk were in the Middle East this week meeting with regional counterparts to discuss the ceasefire deal. “These are difficult, complex issues.

There are still gaps to close. We’re making progress. The trend is positive. I’m determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now,“ Biden said in the press conference.

Palestinian Hamas group has accepted a key part of a US plan, dropping a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the deal must not prevent Israel from resuming fighting until its war objectives are met.

At the outset of the war, he pledged to annihilate Hamas. Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday he was committed to securing a Gaza ceasefire deal provided Israel’s red lines were respected.

Biden told reporters on Thursday that Israel must not occupy Gaza while also offering some criticism of Israel’s war cabinet, saying “Israel occasionally was less than cooperative”.

Biden also expressed disappointment at some of his steps not having succeeded in Gaza, citing the planned winding down of the US military’s humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza as an example.

Three Israeli soldiers killed in combat in southern Gaza, military says

“I was hopeful that would be more successful,” he said. The Biden administration has faced international criticism for its continuing support of Israel in the face of growing civilian casualties.

The United States, Israel’s important ally, has seen months of protests around the country in opposition to the war and to US support for Israel.

A dozen US administration officials have quit, citing opposition to Biden’s Gaza policy. Rights advocates also note a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in the US amid the war.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when fighters led by Hamas, which controlled Gaza, attacked southern Israel.

They killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

The Gaza health ministry says that since then over 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the coastal enclave, which has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Gaza US president Joe Biden Hamas Israeli military Israeli troops Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war Hamas attacks Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli airstrike CIA Director Bill Burns

Comments

200 characters

Joe Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

KSE-100 recovers after plummeting nearly 1,300 points over rising political uncertainty

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Oil rises as US inflation eases

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Turkiye lira hits fresh record low against dollar

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

Read more stories