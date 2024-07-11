AGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
AIRLINK 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.19%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 155.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,502 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 27,135 Decreased By -79.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 79,773 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,415 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.21%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-11

Dollar dips against euro

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

NEW YORK: The dollar dipped against the euro on Wednesday before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify before Congress for a second day, after indicating on Tuesday that the US central bank is getting closer to cutting interest rates.

Powell acknowledged the cooling labor market and improving inflation, and noted that “we now face two-sided risks” in the economy.

But he also said that a rate cut is not appropriate until the Fed gains “greater confidence” that inflation is headed toward the 2% target.

“Powell took a relatively cautious approach,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto. “But there were enough dovish hints within his narrative to help risk appetite improve in markets.”

“The idea that the labor market is no longer generating the inflation pressure that the US economy was struggling with, and that the Fed was trying to counteract, is helping to reduce the likelihood of further rate hikes and also put a September rate cut more firmly on the table,” Schamotta said.

Powell is expected to largely repeat his comments on Wednesday.

Traders now have around 77% odds for a rate cut by September, up from 73% a day earlier, with a second cut also seen likely by December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others including the euro and yen, was last down 0.05% at 105.07.

Consumer price inflation data for June due on Thursday is the next major US economic release that could influence Fed policy. It is expected to show that headline prices rose 0.1% on the month, while core prices gained 0.2%. That would put annual gains at 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively. The euro gained 0.09% to $1.082 as investors came to terms with a hung parliament in France.

The unexpected outcome of the snap election, in which the left benefited from a surprise surge but no group won an absolute majority, has plunged France into uncertainty, with no obvious path to a stable government.

The dollar strengthened 0.11% to 161.48 Japanese yen, getting closer to a 38-year high of 161.96 reached last week.

Many Japanese private banks who met with the Bank of Japan on Tuesday called for the central bank to halve its monthly bond purchases by around 2026, two officials with direct knowledge of the deliberations told Reuters.

The findings will be taken into account when the BOJ finalizes its taper plan at its policy meeting on July 30-31.

Sterling strengthened 0.16% to $1.2804.

Meanwhile, the kiwi dropped after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand opened the door to possible rate cuts should inflation slow as expected.

The RBNZ, which held rates steady as widely expected, expressed confidence that inflation would return to its target band this year, spurring bets for early policy easing.

At the previous meeting in May, policymakers had flagged the potential for an additional rate hike.

The New Zealand currency was last down 0.73% versus the greenback at $0.6078. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.46% to $58,180.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar dips against euro

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories