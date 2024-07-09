AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jul, 2024 08:23pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered marginal losses in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs245,000 after it shed Rs100 on Tuesday.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,048 after it edged lower by Rs86 during the day, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $14 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

