Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2024 Updated July 8, 2024 02:21pm

After increasing in the previous four trading sessions, gold prices in Pakistan registered losses on Monday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs245,100 after a single-day decline of Rs1,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,134 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,113, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,376 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $12 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

