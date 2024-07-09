AGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.64%)
BOP 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.24%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
DCL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.78%)
DFML 44.75 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.97%)
DGKC 92.10 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.32%)
FCCL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.92%)
FFBL 38.08 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.25%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUBC 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.25%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 40.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.95%)
NBP 52.22 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.09%)
OGDC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
PPL 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.72%)
SEARL 61.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.07%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TOMCL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,620 Increased By 45.2 (0.53%)
BR30 27,668 Increased By 206.1 (0.75%)
KSE100 80,813 Increased By 246.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 25,816 Increased By 25.6 (0.1%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops more than 2% on rising stock concerns, weak soyoil

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 01:32pm

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday, marking their biggest drop in a month, due to an expected rise in stockpiles and tracking losses in rival soyoil, following better-than-expected crop conditions for the US soybean crop.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 86 ringgit, or 2.13%, to 3,956 ringgit ($839.92) a metric ton by the midday break. The contract gained 3.2% last week.

“With the palm oil market closed on Monday, it is now catching up with soyoil’s drop over the past two days,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

US soyoil futures were down 1.5% after losing 0.9% on Monday. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil stocks have risen in Malaysia, and to bring them down, exports need to pick up, which will happen only if prices correct, the dealer said.

Palm oil inventories in Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer, rose for a third consecutive month in June as exports slowed, while output fell from the previous month, a Reuters survey showed.

Malaysian palm oil futures higher

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks were seen at 1.83 million metric tons, up 4.53% from May-end, according to the median estimate of 12 traders, planters and analysts polled by Reuters.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board data is scheduled to be released on July 10. Palm oil may break support at 4,027 ringgit per metric ton and fall into 3,951-3,989 ringgit range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Soybeans slipped 0.1% to $10.98-3/4 a bushel having dropped 2.7% the day before.

Soybeans fell to their lowest since 2020 on Monday.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday increased the percentage of corn, soy and wheat crops in good-to-excellent condition on Monday.

Its ratings were better than analysts expected.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm drops more than 2% on rising stock concerns, weak soyoil

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Oil prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease

India, Russia relationship based on mutual trust and respect, Modi says

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Read more stories