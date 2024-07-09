AGL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
AIRLINK 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.64%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
CNERGY 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.24%)
DFML 44.85 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.21%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.21%)
FCCL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
FFBL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (5.31%)
FFL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUBC 162.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.25%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.37%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 40.03 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.44%)
NBP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.07%)
OGDC 134.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.71%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
PPL 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.53%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.41%)
SEARL 61.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.24%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TOMCL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,617 Increased By 42.3 (0.49%)
BR30 27,675 Increased By 213.6 (0.78%)
KSE100 80,834 Increased By 267.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 25,815 Increased By 24.5 (0.09%)
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jul, 2024 11:23am

Equities at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained their upward trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 crossed the 81,000 level for the first time in history during trading on Tuesday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 81,058.74, an increase of 492.54 points or 0.61%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, HBL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

The market has remained generally optimistic regarding macroeconomic recovery and a government’s ability to ink a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Fresh liquidity, potentially after the IMF agreement, and further rate cuts should help extend the rally,” said Intermarket Securities Limited in a note on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had maintained its bullish run despite disruption caused by a fire incident that suspended trading for more than two hours, as the benchmark KSE-100 index settled at a new record high of 80,566.21.

Globally, Japan’s Nikkei hit a record high on Tuesday, while investors elsewhere waited anxiously to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would sound supportive of rate cuts after evidence the US labour market is cooling.

The Nikkei index jumped 1.5% to a fresh record high thanks to gains in semiconductor shares, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last flat, having hit a two-year top a day earlier.

Powell is set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, as investors wagered a slew of soft labour market data has greatly increased the chance of a rate cut in September to about 80%.

This is an intra-day update

