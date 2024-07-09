ATC rejects IK’s plea for WhatsApp call with sons

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking to permit him to communicate with his sons on WhatsApp.

ATC judge Malik Ejaz Asif dismissed Khan’s application seeking to talk to his sons Qasim Khan and Salman Khan via WhatsApp after it was informed by the jail authorities to the court that there is no provision in the jail manual to allow any prisoner to talk to his relatives on WhatsApp.

Earlier, Khan filed the petition through his lawyer including advocate Raja Nabeel and Aqeel Khan.

The petition argued that communication with his children is a constitutional and legal right, which has not been honoured by the jail superintendent.

During the hearing, the jail administration filed a reply before the court that there is no legal provision for allowing prisoners to communicate with their relatives via WhatsApp.

The jail authorities further told the court that Khan talks to his sons twice a month via telephone as per law.

